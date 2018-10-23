- Cyber Security: Mitigating Your Vulnerabilities
- The Role of the GC in Crisis Management
- The GC’s Role in Corporate Governance
- The New World of Shareholder Activism
- The Legal Department’s Role in Due Diligence and Getting the Deal Done
- Transforming Your Legal Department
- Developing an Innovative, Risk-based Compliance Program
- Serving the Board: Best Practices for GC-Board Relations
About The Event
The role of the general counsel continues to be elevated as companies feel more pressure from public, political and investor scrutiny. As you are charged with more accountability, it is critical to remain well-informed and ahead of the curve.
The General Counsel Forum is developed specifically for the most senior in-house counsel of publicly traded companies and will address the legal, governance and risk issues of paramount importance in today’s global economy. The Forum will arm you with the knowledge needed to answer to your CEO, board of directors, regulators and investors.
Now in its 9th year, the program will feature veteran general counsel along with respected legal advisers from a wide range of industries, to provide candid insights into the evolving landscape and shifting challenges facing today’s legal departments.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu.
Hot topics from past forums include:
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu.
Venue
The General Counsel Forum will be held at the Yale Club of New York City | 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
A limited number of rooms have been reserved at the Yale Club for the night of October 22, 2018. The discounted rate is $375 for a standard queen and $395 for a superior king.
Reservations can be made by contacting the Club directly at (212) 716-2100 and referencing “Corporate Board Member.”
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu.
Hear from Past Attendees
|
“Of all the GC seminars I am invited to, I choose this one for the quality of the information, relevance of the topics, central location, friendships, and best practice sharing with other GCs.”
Sharon Ryan, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, International Paper Company
“An informative, well designed and comprehensive program which touched on real topics facing GCs today. Great panelists and facilitators.”
John Camperlengo, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & CCO, Gentiva Health Services
“The event was well run, and the topics were top of mind.”
McDara Folan, Deputy General Counsel & Secretary, Reynolds American Inc.
“Thoughtfully and concisely organized presentations in a more interactive format that provided meaningful opportunities to actively engage with colleagues regarding the most relevant challenges facing GCs today.”
Brian Walters, General Counsel, Matthews International Corp.
“A great opportunity to hear from leading experts on regulatory legal issues involving corporate boards, with the added benefit of networking with GCs from industry leaders.”
Mark Smolik, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, DHL Inc.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu.
Contact Us
Have a question about the event?
Please feel free to contact Simone Bunsen at events@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1591.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Interested in learning how you can be a part of the General Counsel Forum?
Please feel free to contact Jamie Tassa at jtassa@chiefexecutive.net or at 615-592-1506.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor. Aenean massa. Cum sociis natoque penatibus et magnis dis parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus. Donec quam felis, ultricies nec, pellentesque eu.